3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Adorable 3 bedroom home waiting for its new owner! Lots of natural light with a nice eat-in kitchen. Level yard that is perfect for summer entertaining. Close to highways and shopping. Water heater 2021, Shingles & gutters 2020, Siding 2020, Pex plumbing/outside water main 2020, Electrical and panel 2013, Windows 2013. Sellers offering $2,000 credit for new flooring in living room. Owner is only accepting cash and conventional offers. Current flood insurance is $434.04 per year, see supplements. Sellers already moved into new home & are VERY motivated, will consider any offer. Home being sold AS-IS.