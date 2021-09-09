3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Wonderful brick bungalow in the Carondelet Neighborhood! Would make a great investment opportunity or someone looking for their new home. This charmer has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated main bathroom. Other updates include HVAC and roof in the past year. No need to worry about street parking when you have your own two car garage out back past the level fenced yard. Seller is even throwing in a 1 year home warranty for ease of mind!