3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

*Passed Occupancy Inspection* Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath house in Bellefontaine Neighbors! Main level includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, and a large family room addition! Main level also has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, as well as a full bathroom. Heading downstairs, you will enjoy a partially finished basement to entertain your guests, as well as another full bathroom! House has fenced in backyard and is complete with a one-car garage. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!