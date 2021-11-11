 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

*Passed Occupancy Inspection* Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath house in Bellefontaine Neighbors! Main level includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, and a large family room addition! Main level also has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, as well as a full bathroom. Heading downstairs, you will enjoy a partially finished basement to entertain your guests, as well as another full bathroom! House has fenced in backyard and is complete with a one-car garage. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News