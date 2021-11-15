Check out this beautifully renovated home that's waiting on its next owner! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom all brick beauty has a covered porch on the front that invites you into the home. As you enter, you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a living room with a fireplace, a spacious dining room, all new light fixtures, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a ceiling fan, and a fresh paint job. The upstairs could be used as an extra suite. It includes a bedroom, lots of closet space, and a bonus room for your specific needs. The sunroom on the back of the kitchen has many windows to let in natural light, and the backyard has a shed available for extra storage. This home is close to universities, schools, major highways, shopping, and conveniently located for public transportation. This is the perfect home for first time homebuyers or empty nesters looking to downsize. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $104,900
