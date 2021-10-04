REST, NEST OR INVEST – Whatever you decide, this classic ranch promises the best of suburban living! When you walk through the door, there is an uninterrupted flow between the living and dining area. The 42-inch cabinets in the eat-in kitchen integrates functionality and style. The primary bedroom is a place to retreat, reflect and rejuvenate. The other 2 bedrooms are comfortably sized for sleep/play. The carpeted sunken family room is the perfect spot for relaxing with access to the patio. Once outdoors, the covered patio presents a generous outdoor living and entertaining space. The basement offers a multipurpose zone to suit your needs which includes a wide-open space, private sleeping area, full bathroom and laundry room with storage. A single garage completes the package. Any offer(s) received viewed on Sunday, 8/1 after 8 pm with a response time of 10 am Monday, 8/2. No more showings until Open House, Sunday 8/1 from 1-3 PM
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $106,000
