3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $108,999

If you are in search of a great first home opportunity or a perfect investment property to add to your portfolio, look no further! This 3 bedroom home is newly sided with a lifetime warranty on the roof and a transferable warranty on the siding and windows as well! This home comes with a detached 2 car garage and plenty of space for parking in the rear of the property. There is brand new carpet/flooring throughout property and a spacious kitchen that can be utilized for an additional dining/eat-in option. With new light fixtures and ceiling fans already added, it wont take much to make this house a home or quickly rent/lease for top dollar! Open house FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3rd from 5pm to 8pm This home will be shown only with the listing agent present. Property sold As Is. Please note that the seller needs 10 business days to vacate after closing.