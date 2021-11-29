3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $109,900

Welcome to this Large Townhome that offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a great location and boasts 1,560 sq ft. Main floor has Large living room, breakfast room and kitchen with peninsula for additional seating. Pantry space too. Laundry room off the kitchen and all electric appliances and systems. Easy access to the large fenced in private patio area with shed for storage. Additional Storage under the staircase for those extra items. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms (master bedroom is large with vanity area and has separate jet tub with its own small water heater) and separate bath in Master bedroom. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on the top floor. This unit has two assigned parking spaces. AND Enjoy the Parc Lorraine amenities available (pool and clubhouse). Easy access to shopping and restaurants. Needs some TLC and is a great investment opportunity.