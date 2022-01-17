 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

Lovely views of the adjacent January Wabash Park are in no short supply with this 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. As you walk onto the grounds of the property, imagine experiencing park-side tranquility on the back patio or front deck. Enter the property to discover hardwood floors stretched throughout this open floor plan all the way back to the primary suite. Enter the lower level to find a full basement boasting a workshop area and plenty of space.

