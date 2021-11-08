 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

Charming Cape Cod style home in Overland! The spacious living room with a decorative fireplace as the focal point. Separate dining room with built-in cabinets and could also be used as an office. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, both with hardwood floors. The partially finished lower level adds to the living space of the home. There is a sleeping area and full bath as well as plenty of storage space. Just behind the home is an oversized garage that boasts a workshop/hobby space as well as parking and a large yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and so much more.

