3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $114,900

Very nice neighborhood where homes are cared for and neighbors know each other. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home has separate living and dining rooms and a one car attached garage with a concrete double driveway. The bedrooms and 1.5 baths are on the main floor. The basement is finished, has a full bath, and a wood burning fireplace. Dining room has gas fireplace. However, neither fireplace is functional at this time. Kitchen and baths were updated within the last 5 years. Home is currently used as an investment property and is being sold as is. No showings without accepted contract.