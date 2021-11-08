 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $115,000

Don't miss this cute South City bungalow! Start with a tidy brick exterior, two car off street driveway parking and a huge fenced yard. Then find a light filled living room, cute Eat-in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and stainless appliances, 3 good sized bedrooms, wood floors throughout, and an awesome remodeled modern bathroom (2019). All new AC in 2020. Updated 200 Amp Electrical service. There's a tidy full basement and washer and dryer are included. Easy Access to South Grand, Carondelet Park, highways and everything else City living has to offer! This gem will check all your boxes and more!

