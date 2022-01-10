3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $115,900

MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION. SELLER REQUEST BEST AND FINAL OFFER BY 7PM ON 1/8/2022 WITH RESPONSE TIME OF 7PM ON 1/9/2022. HOWEVER, seller reserves the right to accept any offer at any time. SPECIAL SALES CONTRACT ONLY. SEE SELLER & LEAD DISCLOSURES IN ATTACHMENTS. Great opportunity in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home facing lake. Features living room and family room on main level, wood floors, walk in closets, eat in kitchen. Property to be sold in current as is condition. Seller will not perform any inspections nor will seller make any repairs.