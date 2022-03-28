3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $117,000

Property is being "Sold As Is". Seller will not make any repairs, will not provide any warranties nor provide a passed municipal inspection. Brick ranch property features nice curb appeal with substantial potential. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 sleeping area in the partially finished basement. Requires a handyman or investor to update the interior to a beautiful dream home. Put your skills to work & create a beautiful place to reside or a fix and flip investment opportunity.