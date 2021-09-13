This is a 3 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath Home! Coming into the Home you enter into the nice size Living Room with large window for plenty of natural lighting. Going further into the updated Kitchen with appliances, ceiling fan, pantry, plenty of cabinet space and a double sink. To the right you have a Master Bedroom with a half bath and 2 additional Bedrooms. The lower level has an additional room that can be used as well. Some of the updates include a new garage door, roof and gutter guards, updated electrical, plumbing and AC. Schedule a showing and see what all this Home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $118,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
Ronald Scott Miller created a ghost employee, inflated time sheets and created fake invoices, a federal indictment claims.