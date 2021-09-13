 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $118,000

This is a 3 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath Home! Coming into the Home you enter into the nice size Living Room with large window for plenty of natural lighting. Going further into the updated Kitchen with appliances, ceiling fan, pantry, plenty of cabinet space and a double sink. To the right you have a Master Bedroom with a half bath and 2 additional Bedrooms. The lower level has an additional room that can be used as well. Some of the updates include a new garage door, roof and gutter guards, updated electrical, plumbing and AC. Schedule a showing and see what all this Home has to offer!

