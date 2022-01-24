Welcome Home to this beautifully updated home in Ferguson, MO! Fantastic Curb appeal welcomes you inside this cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring an open floor plan, living room dining room combo adorned with refinished hardwood floors throughout and new light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Passing through the living room, you will enter into the magnificent dining room. Kitchen offering beautiful custom cabinet with stainless steel double sink and faucet. Follow those beautiful hardwood floors back to the updated bathroom with a newer vanity, lighting and tile floors. The hardwoods extend into all 3 nice sized bedrooms with sliding closet doors! Through the Dining Room you will find the freshly painted stair case leading to the great sized backyard with a large deck for entertaining! The full basement complete with finished rec/family room for entertaining. Pick a time and come see this wonderful, move in ready home! ALL New Windows will be installed prior to closing!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $119,000
