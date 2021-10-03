 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $119,900

Welcome to 4440 Eminence Blvd, this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch in Berkley is looking for a new owner to call it home! Updated kitchen boasts gorgeous new counter tops, custom cabinetry and new stainless steel microwave and new refrigerator with gas stainless steel range/oven. Beautiful wood floors throughout and updated fixtures. Hall full bathroom is nicely updated! Fresh paint throughout the home. Partially finished basement with updated full bathroom. Updated tilt-in double hung thermal efficient windows with storm windows. 1 car carport and detached oversized garage. Nice fenced in back yard is ready for entertaining with a great patio. Low maintenance exterior & landscaping. Quiet dead-end street with very friendly neighbors! Ferguson-Florissant Schools (McClure South). Schedule a showing today!

