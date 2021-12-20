3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $119,900

Cute and updated home in the heart of St. John will win you over! Almost everything has been updated or replaced in this cozy space. This 3 bed 1 bath ranch home has been very well maintained. Updates and features include new roof, driveway, and sump pump in 2021. Updated kitchen, stainless appliances, AC unit, bathroom, windows and all doors replaced within the last few years! There is a large deck off the kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining that opens to a fully fenced and level backyard. Downstairs is a partially finished walk-out basement with a family room, office nook, full bedroom and a utility/storage room. This move in ready home won't last!