This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home sets on a shaded street in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen and baths updated within the last five years or so. Features stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Two car attached garage with additional parking on the long concrete driveway. There is a fireplace in the family room but unsure if it's functional. Full unfinished basement. Some gutter and fascia repair needed on the back of the house. Home is currently used as an investment property and is being sold as is. No showings without accepted contract.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $120,000
