3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $120,000

Welcome to your new home!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home located on a corner lot. The living room and dining room has beautiful hardwood floor with a nice rustic white decorative wall. The kitchen features glass block backsplash, laminate flooring, gas stove with oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and lots of counter/cabinet space. The new owner will love relaxing on the poured patio with a mostly level yard. The downstairs has been updated with newer carpet that offers a sleep room, bar area and full bath. Home has fresh paint throughout with Roof and windows (2010), HVAC (2012). Don’t miss this opportunity to make this your home. Hurry and visit; won’t last!! HOME being sold "AS IS" but will provide passed occupancy inspection.