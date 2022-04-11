 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $120,000

Come check out this super cute all brick bungalow. It has great curb appeal! Hard wood flooring throughout and 2 fireplaces to keep you warm on those cold nights. Three bedrooms upstairs and 1 1/2 baths. Recreation room on the lower level. Lovely patio to enjoy this secluded neighborhood on dead end street. Take a look today before it's gone tomorrow!

