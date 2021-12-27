 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $121,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $121,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $121,900

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with carport on nice street in Berkley! Many recent updates including roof, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, furnace, doors & trim work, paint, etc... This one is in GREAT shape and move-in ready. You love the level lot and fenced rear yard! The location is super convenient to shopping & schools, and has immediate access to I-170 and HWY 70. Come see it today before its gone tomorrow.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News