3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $121,900

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with carport on nice street in Berkley! Many recent updates including roof, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, furnace, doors & trim work, paint, etc... This one is in GREAT shape and move-in ready. You love the level lot and fenced rear yard! The location is super convenient to shopping & schools, and has immediate access to I-170 and HWY 70. Come see it today before its gone tomorrow.