3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $122,500

This adorable ranch is calling you home! With three bedrooms on the main floor and a massive rec space in the basement, this house is perfect for those looking for space to spread out. Upstairs includes a spacious living/dining room combo, bright white kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and full bathroom. New triple pane windows in the front of the house! The mostly finished basement is open and ready to suit all needs. It highlights a beautiful curved wood wet bar and also has a 3/4 bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and has a one car garage with an attached carport to store toys and lawn equipment. Schedule a showing today with your favorite agent!