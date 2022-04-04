3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Looking for city charm, sunny light-filled spaces and an unprecedented value? Bingo! This adorable bungalow has the perfect blend of original distinctive character complimented by modern updated flair! The inviting front porch has great curb appeal with it's unique architectural lines and mixed composition detailing. Once inside you will find: large living room, eat-in kitchen with wood cabinetry, black appliances and double pantries. 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs is HUGE) with ample closet space, bathroom with cool vintage tile AND an enclosed back porch. The walk-out lower level is ready to be finished off if one desires. It has great recessed lighting, designated laundry area and extra storage. The fenced back yard offers additional entertaining/private space: patio with covered bar and a cozy firepit area. Other notable features: rich hardwood floors, neutral color palette, low maintenance vinyl windows, arched doorways, coved ceilings, newer roof and off street parking! Hurry!