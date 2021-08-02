3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

WELCOME HOME! Looking for a spacious home that has plenty of opportunity to add your own personalized style? Look no further! This 3 bed, 1 bath has original hardwood floors, an open kitchen concept that opens to a separate dining room, a large basement that offers plenty of storage space, a walkout to the backyard that includes a huge shed that can be used for more storage or even a she shed, and to top it off enjoy your off street parking with a parking pad equipped for two cars!! This house is nestled on a quiet street yet still close enough to all the excitement city living has to offer. Schedule your showing today before its too late!! Home is as is, Seller to do no repairs.