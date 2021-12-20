 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath residence features gleaming hardwood floors , a large living room, a spacious kitchen adjoining a family room with sliding glass doors that lead to a patio and large level backyard. A partially finished lower level includes a full bath and offers additional entertaining space. Attached garage. Ideally situated on this quiet lane.

