 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,500

NEW PRICE!!! SELLER SAID: LET'S SALE IT, AND DROP OFF $15,400 DLLS OF ORIGINAL PRICE!!!! YOU DONT WANT TO MISS THIS BEAUTY. Welcome to 3320 Rex!!! Make your appointment to see this completely renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 1 Car Garage. home located in the city of Breckenridge Hills. Some of the updates include a New Roof, New Siding, AND New Plumbing! The nicely sized deck and large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining or peaceful and relaxing nights in. 3320 Rex is located near shopping, major highways and restaurants. Make 3320 Rex your new address today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News