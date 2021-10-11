3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,500

NEW PRICE!!! SELLER SAID: LET'S SALE IT, AND DROP OFF $15,400 DLLS OF ORIGINAL PRICE!!!! YOU DONT WANT TO MISS THIS BEAUTY. Welcome to 3320 Rex!!! Make your appointment to see this completely renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 1 Car Garage. home located in the city of Breckenridge Hills. Some of the updates include a New Roof, New Siding, AND New Plumbing! The nicely sized deck and large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining or peaceful and relaxing nights in. 3320 Rex is located near shopping, major highways and restaurants. Make 3320 Rex your new address today!