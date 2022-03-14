 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

Welcome home!! Wonderful opportunity to own this COMPLETELY RENOVATED home in the Frostwood Neighborhood! This charming ranch offers tons of space with everything on the same level! The open floor plan consists of a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen/dining area, laundry room, master bedroom suite with full bath, two additional bedrooms and an additional full bath. Don't forgot the amazing sun room! The recent updates consist of a new kitchen, all new bathrooms, new flooring, new paint, new vinyl windows, new roof, new furnace, new air conditioner, new water heater and some new plumbing. The exterior features a one car attached garage with opener and a large covered patio. Great location with convenient highway access! Easy to view! Schedule your showings today as this one will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News