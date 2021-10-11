3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

The sound of a cascading waterfall greets you to this cute home in the Bevo Mill neighborhood! From the covered front porch, enter through the gorgeous leaded glass door. A decorative fireplace flanked by windows graces the large living room. The modern bathroom features ceramic tile floor & tub surround, glass block window, newer fixtures & vanity. The kitchen is sure to please - gas range, plenty of cabinets, ceramic tile , stainless appliances (refrigerator & 40 lb. ice maker stay), corner sink & built-in cutting board, breakfast bar, TV & built-in IPad. The adjacent family room leads onto the large deck, a great gathering spot. Main level bedroom with stained glass & 2 upstairs bedrooms. Insulated windows throughout. Full walk-out basement with high efficiency furnace, breaker box, glass block windows, laundry sink. Washer/dryer stay. Fenced rear yard. 1-car garage & parking pad. 2-10 Home Warranty ($630) offered. Clear occupancy inspection with occupancy for 4. Welcome home!