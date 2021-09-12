 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $134,900

This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has been recently renovated. New kitchen, baths, electric panel, HVAC, flooring, paint, water lines, plumbing, disposal, etc. SS stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room, separate dining room, and den offer ample living space. There is a full unfinished basement with a walk out to a very large fenced backyard. 1 car attached garage and double wide concrete driveway offers extra parking. This neat and tight investment property is being sold as is. No showings without accepted contract.

