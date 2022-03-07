Brand new home from top to bottom, inside & out. New floor plan offers a true 3 bedroom (all good sizes) - main floor laundry, new HVAC system, new custom updated with the latest styles/trends kitchen, stainless steel appliances, life-proof laminate flooring, new tilt-in (easy to clean) thermal windows, siding, architectural roof, extended concrete driveway, carport large enough for full size SUV like Chevy Tahoe w/ roof rack, ADA accessible, level fenced yard w/ 6 foot wood privacy fence and reinforced double gate w/ lock large enough for commercial mower. All new copper electric panel, 2 exterior steel doors, front yard seeded and strawed since new water line from house to street replaced Fed 2022 by Mo Amer Water, passed STL County Insp and ready for new occupant. There is nothing left to do here but move in and enjoy your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000
