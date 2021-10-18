3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

This gem has such beautiful historical brick walls that have been uncovered. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs and down. Oversized spacious rooms with unique architectural characteristics such as exposed brick, original wood work, beautiful fireplaces with beautiful old tile work still on them. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and granite countertops. Most windows have been replaced in the house. Unique to city living there are three larger bedrooms, eat in kitchen, and dining room. Spacious yard for outdoor entertaining. This property could use a little TLC to make it your own. Being sold AS IS-buyer will do no repairs or inspections. The buyer has started a lot of the work and uncovered some true history in the house. It is a must see. Call today to schedule a private tour!