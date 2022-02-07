 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

BACK ON MARKET! No Fault of Seller. Charming HOME ready for a new owner to LOVE! Make your appointment TODAY to see this three-bedroom home with extra space to enjoy. Upstairs you will find a flexible space to use for recreation, home office, etc. Downstairs there is a sink/toilet to easily set up a half bath. Nicely updated, with attached garage and spacious yard.

