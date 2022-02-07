BACK ON MARKET! No Fault of Seller. Charming HOME ready for a new owner to LOVE! Make your appointment TODAY to see this three-bedroom home with extra space to enjoy. Upstairs you will find a flexible space to use for recreation, home office, etc. Downstairs there is a sink/toilet to easily set up a half bath. Nicely updated, with attached garage and spacious yard.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.