3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $137,000

Updated and ready to go. Big Rooms! Freshly painted! Refinished hardwood floors! Lots of space! Lots of canned light, and the property is light, and bright! Newer Windows Throughout! Super sharp kitchen, with stainless steel appliances! Big eat in kitchen! Open Floor plan! Nice Deck! Parking Pad! Home warranty provided by seller! 220 Electric! Huge dining Room with Built in bookcases! Great curb appeal! Thick moldings! The 3rd bedroom does not have a closet! It would also make a great office! Very well maintained! Freshly painted!

