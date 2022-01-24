3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

Welcome to this beautiful remarkable fully renovated 3 bedrooms ranch home located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. You enjoy the freshly painted interior of the whole house, as well as the entire exterior perimeter! it has a brand-new kitchen featuring a generous beautiful luxury glass backsplash, modern island light, Stainless steel appliances, and eat in the Kitchen, You also will fall in love with all brands new updated flooring throughout the entire the house including the basement. This gorgeous home also has a brand-new Furnace, new AC, new Electric Panel, newer Hot water heater, new custom bathroom with quality toilet, Beautiful modern lighting throughout, a touchless motion activated faucet in bathroom with led lighting mirror. Did I forget to mention this home comes with a NEW ROOF and Gutters!!! This is like Brand New House, Hurry, Schedule your showing today before its gone.