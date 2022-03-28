3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

CRUISE on over to Minnesota and feast your eyes on this GEM! 3 BED! 2 FULL BATH! For a STEAL of a DEAL! Open floor plan dreams are made of this. You will find little historical treats throughout your new home! Like the beautiful BRICK WORK on your homes face, exposed brick in your living room, and the SOARING ceilings! Your new brick bungalow has an updated kitchen with a butchers block island for some chic entertaining space. Your 3 bedrooms are all sized perfectly for your needs. That master suite is where the sweet spot is, an oversized bedroom with a full bathroom attached! Out back is a HUGE fenced in yard with an oversized parking pad. Come swing in and see your new home. Truly turn key and just waiting for you!