Come On In to Check Out 1213 Dammert! Three Spacious Bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Kitchen has updated cabinetry, good size pantry, and stainless appliances. Large breakfast/dining room. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the rest of the home including the full hall bath. Lower level has potential for additional living space, plenty of room for storage, and access to the Fenced in Double Lot! Off street parking in the rear. Home has newer windows, updated electrical & newer furnace/water heater. Covered front porch to relax and enjoy! Great location with easy access to highways, restaurants, shopping, parks & schools. Take a look today and make this your new home! Let's schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
