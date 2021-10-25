3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $144,900

Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections to the property. Here is your chance to own a fixer upper in the heart of the highly desirable Tower Grove South neighborhood. This home has so much potential and character which makes it a great investment. There is room to add an additional 3rd bathroom to the master bedroom. You could also add an addition off the back to increase the retail value. Make sure to bring your contractor when viewing because everything will need to be replaced from top to bottom. There are 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms with original hardwood floors and staircase. Schedule a showing today through ShowingTime.