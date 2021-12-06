This home is ready for you. Lots of updates in recent years: Windows, Flooring, Kitchen cabinets, microwave. Come in and add your own personality.... This home has three bedrooms upstairs, although one is pretty small, but there is also a flex room on the main level that could be a bedroom, if desired. A wall was built to be able to use it as a bedroom, but it could also be the dining room you're looking for. 2 full baths, one on main level with a shower, and another upstairs. Newer flooring throughout. Fenced back yard with a shed for all your toys. Alley access makes this an opportunity to be able put in parking in the back, if needed. Come check this one out....you won't be sorry.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $144,900
