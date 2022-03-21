Move into your new home just in time for the summer season at the pool and tennis court! You will fall in love with this move in ready condo conveniently located in the heart of South County. You're only minutes from all major shopping and major interstates. This home features vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, a bedroom and full bath on the main floor, updated flooring in the living room, newer carpet in the hall, stairs and bedrooms in March of 2022 and a new furnace and air conditioner in March 2022. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and another full bath. Freshly painted interior and this home is clean, clean, clean. Carefree living is what you expect in your condo with most of the exterior maintenance cared for by the association. Pool is included in the $291 monthly condo fee in addition to water, trash and sewer bills, snow removal and some maintenance. The backyard features a patio and privacy fence. Call today for an exclusive showing. Rentals allowed.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,000
