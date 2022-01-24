 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900

Property is original. Here is the perfect opportunity to make this home your own. Home needs updating which would include HVAC, kitchen, & bath among other items. Features include fireplace in living room, extra deep pour in basement- perfect for finishing. Home will be sold AS Is. The seller will not provide inspections or repairs. Home includes fenced in backyard. Refrigerator stays with sale of home.

