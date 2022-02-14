OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Move right in to this well-updated Northampton bungalow! Brand new kitchen, appliances, granite tops and more! Neutral colors throughout are oh-so-inviting, and newly refinished hardwood floors gleam! Newer windows, HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC and updated electric panel make this one a WINNER! Right down the street from everywhere you want to be! Finished basement with classic wood paneling features family room / rec room area, a laundry room, and plenty of storage. The shaded back yard is fenced for the pups and a detached garage has room for your toys. This one is sure to go quickly - make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
