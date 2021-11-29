 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900

Wow! Recently updated sprawling bungalow style home ready for your occupancy! Home boasts several tasteful recent updates including newer windows, newer architectural roof, kitchen updates, and bathroom updates. Flowing floor plan highlights large rooms throughout, a finished lower level that has a 2nd bathroom, 3rd sleeping area, and large rec room. Plenty of storage here in the lower level and large detached garage. Great, private and level lot has tons of room for car parking. In addition, architectural roof, decks, and sunroom here. Home will not disappoint, don't wait on this one, call today!

