Wow! Recently updated sprawling bungalow style home ready for your occupancy! Home boasts several tasteful recent updates including newer windows, newer architectural roof, kitchen updates, and bathroom updates. Flowing floor plan highlights large rooms throughout, a finished lower level that has a 2nd bathroom, 3rd sleeping area, and large rec room. Plenty of storage here in the lower level and large detached garage. Great, private and level lot has tons of room for car parking. In addition, architectural roof, decks, and sunroom here. Home will not disappoint, don't wait on this one, call today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Matz and Stroman, two free-agent starters of interest to the Cardinals, share a trait the club values.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.