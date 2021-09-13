PRICE REDUCED! Spectacular updated ranch, 3 bedrms, 2 bath, fam. room opens to patio and fenced yard. Kitchen remodeled recently: custom counter tops with matching table top/stools, Kitchen-Aid 5 burner gas stove-top (turbo to simmer settings), Braun range hood (self-reg. vent & lighting sys.), Kenmore rog. Newer environment-friendly double insulated windows. Bathrooms beautifully remodled with Restoration Hardware fixtures (MBR). Pergo flooring in living and dining rooms. Attractive laminate floors thruout except carpet in mid. bedroom. Interior decor is enhanced with all new six panel doors and walls freshly painted. Comfortable air circulation with Hunter fans and an attic fan too! Heilel air conditioning & furnance (9/23/17) & White Rogers thermostat installed in 2016. Large and numerous Closets w/ custom wire shelves (organizational maximum). Laundry room w/ shelves & newr Electrolux washer & dryer. 1455 s.f., no basement-laundry rm. extra storage space. New garage dr. & openers.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
