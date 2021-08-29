Great opportunity to own a private residence or Investment Rental on Cherokee Street. You will love the high ceilings in the main floor. Main floor has front family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Dining room opens off of Family Room and Kitchen, a back bedroom and half bath complete the main level. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full hall bath. Second floor also has washer/dryer hookups. The full basement has a full bath along with excellent additional storage. The basement walks up to the back yard with fenced parking and a garage off the alley. HVAC systems are updated. The basement also has a sump system with pump. 2 car garage built in 2006 with electric opener. Access off of the alley. Call the agent to set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000
