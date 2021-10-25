3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $158,000

Coming soon. Projected date for showings to begin is 10/20. This brick ranch will wow you with potential. The inside features a traditional floor plan, 1592 sq ft, tons of natural light, 3 beds with master suite, 3 full baths and mostly finished walk out basement. There is a formal living room as you enter. You'll love kitchen with access to the screened in porch. The 2 car garage from the kitchen makes bringing in groceries a breeze! The floor plan and ample space is waiting for your updates. The lower level is a walkout with a den and a fireplace, full bath, laundry, office and work area that is big enough for all your projects. Park like backyard backs to common area and has a patio. What's not to love!? Home is being sold as-is.