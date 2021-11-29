3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,000

Renovated home with even more improvements by current owner: new thermal windows throughout the first floor, finished lower level, added second bath in lower level, bedroom in lower level, office in lower level, and sump pump. The home has an open floor plan. The home also includes a Vivint (smart Home) security system with 2 cameras, doorbell camera and thermostat control. The home was updated 5 years ago with a fully updated kitchen with stanless hood and appliances, fully updated bath with tiled tub surround. All electric wiring & panel, furnace, a/c, plumbing & water lines hot water heater have all been updated within last 6 years. Check out the covered deck off the kitchen. They yard is fenced and level and includes a storage shed. The home is within 500 yards of "Charlies Park" and 1000 yards of Jim's Butcher shop. Close to Highway 170.