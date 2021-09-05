3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,000

Clean, Cute 3 Bedroom home in the heart of Affton. New Kitchen with custom cabinets, laminate floor and new appliances. Completely updated bathroom, newer thermal windows, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new water heater (2016), new roof (2016) and new siding (2016), Water proof basement with sump pump & pit installed. The whole house is freshly painted for new owners. Nice fenced back yard with shed. Home Protection Plan included!