3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900

This is one of those phenomenal finds that you can't pass up. An all brick, well maintained home, nestled on a cul-de-sac in St. Louis Hills, doesn't hit the market that often. This home boasts three bedrooms, a full bathroom in the main hall, as well as two other half baths, including one in the partially finished basement. So, whether you enjoy sitting at home on your deck and having a barbecue or heading out to a ball game or restaurant, the location couldn't be more ideal.