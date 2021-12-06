3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $163,000

Welcome home! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has wonderful upgraded amenities to offer. When entering this lovely home you will love the open floor plan. The living space offer laminate hardwood floors throughout the home, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliance, granite countertops with an extended bar and beautiful exposed brick throughout. You will enjoy the large master bedroom that comes with it's own private bathroom. Also, not to mention a main level laundry room that will save you a trip to the lower level. If you thought this home had nothing else to offer, you will find a beautifully fenced backyard with a parking pad along with a generously sized patio to enjoy with your family and friends. You will love bringing in the New Year in this lovely home!