3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own new construction in a hip city neighborhood. This offers best of both worlds. Built with energy efficient features, it combines the urban living of a city neighborhood with the peace of mind of new construction. A Full Front Porch, Vaulted Ceilings, Painted Cabinetry, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors and Brushed Nickel Fixtures are stylish and modern. Large Unfinished Basement is primed for finishing. ******IMPORTANT***** BUYERS MUST FALL BELOW 80% MEDIAN INCOME TO PURCHASE THIS HOME! This home was built with funds from St. Louis City and can only be sold to buyers that fall below income limits. $3000 Down Payment Assistance is icing on the cake on this incredible deal. Call agent for details!