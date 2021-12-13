 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own new construction in a hip city neighborhood. This offers best of both worlds. Built with energy efficient features, it combines the urban living of a city neighborhood with the peace of mind of new construction. A Full Front Porch, Vaulted Ceilings, Painted Cabinetry, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors and Brushed Nickel Fixtures are stylish and modern. Large Unfinished Basement is primed for finishing. ******IMPORTANT***** BUYERS MUST FALL BELOW 80% MEDIAN INCOME TO PURCHASE THIS HOME! This home was built with funds from St. Louis City and can only be sold to buyers that fall below income limits. $3000 Down Payment Assistance is icing on the cake on this incredible deal. Call agent for details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News